Toxic Politics of Climate Change w/ Betsy Hartmann, Anne Hendrixson, Max Ajl, Fikret Adaman, and Kasia

In this episode we explore two issues that are frequently ignored in discussions about the climate crisis: first, how the impacts of climate change will be unequally felt around the world, and second, the negative side of the politics of the climate movement in the global North.

Our guests include: Betsy Hartmann, author of “The America Syndrome: Apocalypse, War, and Our Call to Greatness” (2017, Seven Stories Press), Anne Hendrixson, senior policy analyst at Challenging Population Control; Max Ajl, author of “A People’s Green New Deal” (2021, Pluto Press); Fikret Adaman, professor of economics at Boğaziçi University; and Kasia Paprocki, author of “Threatening Dystopias: The Global Politics of Climate Change Adaptation in Bangladesh” (2021, Cornell Press). In addition to these interviews, the episode includes some excerpts from Jame K. Boyce’s lecture titled “Climate Change in an Unequal World,” available on Security in Context’s YouTube channel. James K. Boyce is the author of books, such as “The Case for Carbon Dividends” (2019, Polity Press) and “Economics for People and the Planet: Inequality in the Era of Climate Change” (2019, Anthem Press).

Host: Anita Fuentes

Guests: Betsy Hartmann (Hampshire College), Anne Hendrixson (Challenging Population Control, Collective Power for Reproductive Justice), Max Ajl (Tunisian Observatory for Food Sovereignty and the Environment, Wageningen University), Fikret Adaman (Boğaziçi University, Istanbul Policy Center), Kasia Paprocki (London School of Economics).

Políticas Tóxicas del Cambio Climático con Betsy Hartmann, Anne Hendrixson, Max Ajl, Fikret Adaman y Kasia Paprocki.

En este episodio exploramos dos cuestiones que a menudo se ignoran en los debates sobre la crisis climática: en primer lugar, cómo los impactos del cambio climático se experimentarán de manera desigual en distintas partes del mundo, y en segundo lugar, los aspectos negativos de las políticas climáticas en el Norte global.

Entre nuestros invitados se encuentran: Betsy Hartmann, autora del libro “The America Syndrome: Apocalypse, War, and Our Call to Greatness” (2017, Seven Stories Press), Anne Hendrixson, analista de políticas en el programa Challenging Population Control del Collective Power for Reproductive Justice; Max Ajl, autor del libro “A People’s Green New Deal” (2021, Pluto Press); Fikret Adaman, profesor de economía en la Universidad de Boğaziçi; y Kasia Paprocki, autora del libro “Threatening Dystopias: The Global Politics of Climate Change Adaptation in Bangladesh” (2021, Cornell Press). Además de estas entrevistas, el episodio incluye algunos extractos de la conferencia de Jame K. Boyce titulada “Climate Change in an Unequal World”, disponible en el canal de YouTube de Security in Context. James K. Boyce es autor de libros como “The Case for Carbon Dividends” (2019, Polity Press) y “Economics for People and the Planet: Inequality in the Era of Climate Change” (2019, Anthem Press).

Presentadora: Anita Fuentes

Invitadxs: Betsy Hartmann (Hampshire College), Anne Hendrixson (Challenging Population Control, Collective Power for Reproductive Justice), Max Ajl (Tunisian Observatory for Food Sovereignty and the Environment, Wageningen University), Fikret Adaman (Boğaziçi University, Istanbul Policy Center), Kasia Paprocki (London School of Economics).

