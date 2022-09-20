Los niños también se pueden comprar – Ampliando el debate

Si el liberalismo primero convirtió la tierra y el trabajo en mercancía, solo era una cuestión de tiempo que nosotros, los pobres, y nuestro hijos acabasen de la misma forma. Y todo desde la óptica de la «libertad» que todo lo sopita, como el papel. Mercaderes de órganos @_trovador__ , @rosenthalanmg y la incorporación a nuestro podcast de @sofrosinex. Sección de ofertas @TxusMarcano.

Ir a descargar

Bibliografía:

“Robin Hahnel:

It is not one person one vote, but one dollar one vote in the market place. Some claim this as a virtue: If I have a particularly strong preference for a good I can cast more dollar ballots to reflect the intensity of my desire … But, there is something wrong when people have vastly different numbers of dollar ballots to cast in market elections. Few would hold up as a paragon of freedom a political election in which some were permitted to vote thousands of times and others were permitted to vote only once, or not at all. But this is exactly the kind of freedom the market provides. Those with more income have a greater impact on what suppliers in markets will be signaled to provide than those with less income, which explains why ‘market freedom’ often leads to outcomes we know do not reflect what most people want … the intensity of people’s desires for basic healthcare is higher than the intensity of desires for plastic surgery as well. But those voting for plastic surgery have many more votes to cast for even their less pressing desires than most voting for basic healthcare have even for[…]”

Pasaje de Capitalism vs. Freedom: The Toll Road to Serfdom Rob Larson

https://www.johnhuntpublishing.com/zer0-books/our-books/capitalism-freedom

https://www.ivoox.com/refugiados-como-arma-ampliando-debate-audios-mp3_rf_8308421_1.html