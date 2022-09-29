Ampliando el debate, Burbuja Radio

La cárcel de la libertad – Ampliando el debate

La libertad que te dijeron que te traía el capitalismo era solo la libertad negativa de los propietarios, la de que nadie les moleste ni interfiera mientras hacen sus negocios privados. Ni libertad ni cadenas, con el fichaje de @IronPatticorti, @desempleado666 y @rosenthalanmg. Al quite, @TxusMarcano

